Berenberg Bank Raises Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Price Target to GBX 800

Ashtead Technology (LON:ATFree Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 775 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.39) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ashtead Technology to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 835 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.17) in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ashtead Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AT stock opened at GBX 570 ($7.40) on Thursday. Ashtead Technology has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426 ($5.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 893 ($11.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 652.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 745.43. The stock has a market cap of £457.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.

