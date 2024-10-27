Berenberg Bank Raises Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Price Target to GBX 800

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 775 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.39) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ashtead Technology to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 835 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.17) in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products.
