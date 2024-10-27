Brown & Brown (BRO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.21.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

View Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.