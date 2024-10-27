Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.27) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.65) to GBX 2,700 ($35.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.51) to GBX 2,590 ($33.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.25) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,715 ($35.25).

AAL opened at GBX 2,434.50 ($31.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,340.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,248.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,349.34. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630 ($21.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,813 ($36.52).

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 1,200 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,131 ($27.67) per share, for a total transaction of £25,572 ($33,201.77). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,214 shares of company stock worth $2,587,244. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

