Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.31) to GBX 1,470 ($19.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.76) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.20) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.80) to GBX 1,170 ($15.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.85).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 1,179 ($15.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,209.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,133.28. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959 ($12.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,279 ($16.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,593.24, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,945.95%.

In other news, insider Luisa Wright purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.79) per share, for a total transaction of £27,928.28 ($36,261.08). 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

