Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 58 ($0.75) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.75) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

LON DWL opened at GBX 53.05 ($0.69) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.72. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of GBX 49.44 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.95 ($1.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £721.48 million and a P/E ratio of -143.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,081.08%.

In related news, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 83,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £49,515.75 ($64,289.47). 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

