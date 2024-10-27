Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Seven Hills Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $14.30 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.98%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

