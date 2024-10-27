Chubb (CB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $4.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb Stock Down 2.0 %

CB opened at $287.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.32. Chubb has a 52 week low of $207.46 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

