Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Koninklijke Philips

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.