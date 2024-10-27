International Personal Finance’s (IPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPFFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

International Personal Finance Trading Down 1.8 %

IPF stock opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. International Personal Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 99.20 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 166 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of £291.22 million, a P/E ratio of 667.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.51.

International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is presently 5,500.00%.

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

