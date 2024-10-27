Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,600 ($33.76) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.25 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,167.01. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of GBX 1,852 ($24.05) and a one year high of GBX 2,448 ($31.78).

