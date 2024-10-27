Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.86 ($0.74).

Read Our Latest Report on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 7.3 %

LLOY stock opened at GBX 57.66 ($0.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.60. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 39.61 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.47 ($0.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 823.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.