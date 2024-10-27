Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.71) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.86 ($0.74).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 7.3 %

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

LLOY stock opened at GBX 57.66 ($0.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.60. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 39.61 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.47 ($0.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 823.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.