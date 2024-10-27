LendInvest plc (LON:LINV) Insider Sells £417,924 in Stock

LendInvest plc (LON:LINV – Get Free Report) insider Ian Edward Thomas sold 1,607,400 shares of LendInvest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £417,924 ($542,617.50).

LendInvest Price Performance

Shares of LendInvest stock opened at GBX 25.99 ($0.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £36.47 million, a PE ratio of -185.64 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.97. The company has a current ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 26.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.04. LendInvest plc has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 31 ($0.40).

Get LendInvest alerts:

About LendInvest

(Get Free Report)

See Also

LendInvest plc provides mortgage services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Short-term lending and Buy-to-Let mortgages segments. It offers short-term, development, bridging, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. The company also offers funds, secure bonds, capital markets, co-investment, and syndication for institutional investors; self-select platform which provides access to returns on underlying property loans, as well as secured bonds for individual investors; and development and structured finance for borrowers.

Receive News & Ratings for LendInvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendInvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.