Northcoders Group PLC (LON:CODE) Insider Amul Batra Sells 30,000 Shares

Northcoders Group PLC (LON:CODE – Get Free Report) insider Amul Batra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,321.47).
Northcoders Group Stock Performance
Northcoders Group stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.16) on Friday. Northcoders Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.02). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.30 million, a PE ratio of -2,075.00 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.71.
