Northcoders Group PLC (LON:CODE) Insider Amul Batra Sells 30,000 Shares

Northcoders Group PLC (LON:CODE – Get Free Report) insider Amul Batra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,321.47).

Northcoders Group stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.16) on Friday. Northcoders Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.02). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.30 million, a PE ratio of -2,075.00 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.71.

Northcoders Group PLC provides training programs for software coding to individual and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company offers bootcamp training courses, government-funded apprenticeships, bespoke training courses, and software development solutions. It provides its services through in-person training and its online platform.

