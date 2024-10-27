Charlotte Alexandra Stranner Sells 30,769 Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.44), for a total value of £199,998.50 ($259,670.86).
Elixirr International Trading Down 5.6 %
ELIX opened at GBX 661 ($8.58) on Friday. Elixirr International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 402 ($5.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 730 ($9.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £310.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,836.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 649.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 602.72.
About Elixirr International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elixirr International
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.