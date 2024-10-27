Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Raised to C$3.75

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAU. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

Shares of MAU opened at C$2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of C$864.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.63. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

