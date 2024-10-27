Peter Owen James Sells 40,023 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Owen James sold 40,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.86), for a total value of £88,050.60 ($114,321.73).

SOLI opened at GBX 225 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 906.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,259.03. The company has a market capitalization of £127.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.05. Solid State plc has a 12-month low of GBX 212.20 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 308 ($4.00).

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

