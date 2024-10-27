Peter Owen James Sells 40,023 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Owen James sold 40,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.86), for a total value of £88,050.60 ($114,321.73).
Solid State Price Performance
SOLI opened at GBX 225 ($2.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 906.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,259.03. The company has a market capitalization of £127.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.05. Solid State plc has a 12-month low of GBX 212.20 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 308 ($4.00).
About Solid State
