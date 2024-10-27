Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Insider Purchases £19,770.44 in Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Nikki Flanders bought 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £19,770.44 ($25,669.23).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:PINE opened at GBX 338 ($4.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £292.34 million, a P/E ratio of 545.16 and a beta of 0.56. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 280.50 ($3.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 814 ($10.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 335.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.84.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

