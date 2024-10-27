Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Michael Lindsell Purchases 50 Shares

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of £743.68 ($965.57) per share, with a total value of £37,184 ($48,278.37).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Lindsell bought 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £734.16 ($953.21) per share, with a total value of £18,354 ($23,830.17).

On Friday, October 18th, Michael Lindsell bought 34 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £733 ($951.70) per share, with a total value of £24,922 ($32,357.83).

On Thursday, October 10th, Michael Lindsell acquired 67 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £740 ($960.79) per share, with a total value of £49,580 ($64,372.89).

On Thursday, September 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £785.89 ($1,020.37) per share, for a total transaction of £78,589 ($102,037.13).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £792.48 ($1,028.93) per share, for a total transaction of £39,624 ($51,446.38).

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £775.16 ($1,006.44) per share, with a total value of £38,758 ($50,321.99).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.61) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 766.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 796.60. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 699.90 ($9.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 920 ($11.94). The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Further Reading

