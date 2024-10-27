Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 880

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.39) to GBX 880 ($11.43) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.28) to GBX 910 ($11.82) in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.28) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPK

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins Dividend Announcement

TPK stock opened at GBX 858 ($11.14) on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 687 ($8.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 976 ($12.67). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 904.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 849.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10,725.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13,750.00%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.