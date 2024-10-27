Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 880

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.39) to GBX 880 ($11.43) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.28) to GBX 910 ($11.82) in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.28) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 30th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPK
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Travis Perkins Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13,750.00%.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.