Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Buys £9,912 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,956 ($64.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,912 ($12,869.38).

Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,509 ($58.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,910 ($76.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm has a market cap of £62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.43, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,908.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,155.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,706.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($80.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.01) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.39) to GBX 6,430 ($83.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($80.50) to GBX 6,000 ($77.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,338.33 ($82.29).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

