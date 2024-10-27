Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Buys £9,912 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,956 ($64.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,912 ($12,869.38).
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,509 ($58.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,910 ($76.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm has a market cap of £62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.43, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,908.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,155.68.
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,706.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
