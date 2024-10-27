Insider Buying: Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) Insider Acquires 98,000 Shares of Stock

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Rees purchased 98,000 shares of Creo Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($25,447.94).
Creo Medical Group Price Performance
Shares of CREO opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £72.36 million, a PE ratio of -333.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. Creo Medical Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.65).
