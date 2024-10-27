Insider Buying: Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) Insider Acquires 98,000 Shares of Stock

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Rees purchased 98,000 shares of Creo Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($25,447.94).

Creo Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of CREO opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £72.36 million, a PE ratio of -333.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. Creo Medical Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.65).

About Creo Medical Group

Further Reading

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

