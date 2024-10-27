Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.48) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130,000.00%.
About Ricardo
Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
