Softcat (LON:SCT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Softcat to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,950 ($25.32) to GBX 1,490 ($19.35) in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.23) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,442.50 ($18.73).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,716 ($22.28) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,546.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,611.85. The firm has a market cap of £3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3,064.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,197 ($15.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,855 ($24.08).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Softcat’s payout ratio is 4,642.86%.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

