Netcall plc (LON:NET) Insider Michael Jackson Sells 100,000 Shares

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michael Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.06), for a total value of £82,000 ($106,465.85).

Netcall Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NET stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,916.67 and a beta of 0.23. Netcall plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.72.

Netcall Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.83. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Netcall in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About Netcall

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

