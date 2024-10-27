Cormark Weighs in on K92 Mining’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$9.24 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.64 and a 1-year high of C$9.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.85.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.48 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.24%.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

