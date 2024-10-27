Research Analysts Set Expectations for Emera Q3 Earnings

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion. Emera had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMA. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.10.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$53.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.93. Emera has a 52-week low of C$44.13 and a 52-week high of C$54.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.84%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

