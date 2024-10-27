TSE:DPM Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by National Bank Financial

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPM. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

TSE:DPM opened at C$13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.79 and a 1-year high of C$14.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.05.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of C$214.59 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

