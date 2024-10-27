Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortis’ Q3 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upgraded Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a C$60.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.40.

Fortis Stock Performance

Fortis has a 52 week low of C$51.02 and a 52 week high of C$62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$60.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.66. The company has a market cap of C$30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.71 billion.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 77.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortis

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total value of C$1,187,493.18. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

