What is Raymond James’ Estimate for Ero Copper Q3 Earnings?

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.96.

ERO stock opened at C$26.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.58, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

