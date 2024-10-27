National Bank Financial Forecasts Hydro One Q3 Earnings

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on H. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.00.

Hydro One Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of H stock opened at C$45.39 on Friday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$35.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

