Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:TXG Q3 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TXG. National Bankshares raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$31.25 to C$37.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.86.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$32.10.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

