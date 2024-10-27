Cormark Estimates Vox Royalty’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vox Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vox Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Vox Royalty Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

VOXR stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $153.72 million, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the second quarter worth $34,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vox Royalty by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 11.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.