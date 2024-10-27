National Bank Financial Predicts EMX Royalty Q3 Earnings

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.22 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

CVE EMX opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$304.26 million, a P/E ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.51. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$1.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$51,424.00. In other EMX Royalty news, Director David M. Cole bought 200,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$51,424.00. Company insiders own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

