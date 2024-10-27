Atb Cap Markets Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TSE:TOT

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Total Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$7.36 and a 12 month high of C$10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$213.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.00 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Total Energy Services

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.14 per share, with a total value of C$45,700.00. In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 134,854 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,310,416.77. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 436,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,323. Company insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

