Q3 Earnings Estimate for TSE:PPL Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.29.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$59.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$41.84 and a 52-week high of C$59.86.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

