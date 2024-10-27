Q3 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

TRP stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 138.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

