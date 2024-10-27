Analysts Issue Forecasts for 70489 (PAA.TO) Q3 Earnings

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$939.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.51 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 (PAA.TO) Announces Dividend

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

