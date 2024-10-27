Q3 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Issued By Atb Cap Markets

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$582.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 19.50%.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TA

TransAlta Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$8.22 and a 12 month high of C$14.65.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$536,674.67. In other news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total transaction of C$278,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67. Insiders have sold 120,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.