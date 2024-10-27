Q3 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Issued By Cormark

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.42.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE LUG opened at C$34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$35.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total transaction of C$448,490.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total value of C$759,826.78. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,840 shares of company stock worth $2,146,122. Insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

