Cormark Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Cormark cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on OGC. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$4.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.43. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$4.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 406.00 and a beta of 1.62.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of C$343.70 million during the quarter.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

