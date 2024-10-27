Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Forecast for THC Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $10.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on THC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE THC opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.50.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,465.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after acquiring an additional 790,684 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,814,000 after purchasing an additional 438,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 687,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,515,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.