Q3 EPS Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Cut by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$52.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$409.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.03 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 50.44%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.214 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

