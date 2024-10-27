Raymond James Has Bullish Outlook for Methanex Q3 Earnings

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock opened at C$56.32 on Friday. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$49.21 and a 12-month high of C$74.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.35 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methanex

In other Methanex news, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,876.00. In related news, Director Dean Richardson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.52 per share, with a total value of C$75,780.00. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$54.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,876.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,953 shares of company stock worth $262,064. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

