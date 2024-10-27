Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Critical Survey

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talen Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $4.23 billion 2.18 $613.00 million N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $5.48 billion 1.44 -$21.00 million ($0.46) -60.24

Analyst Recommendations

Talen Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Talen Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 1 6 1 3.00

Talen Energy presently has a consensus price target of $205.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus price target of $31.78, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Talen Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 41.79% 2.27% 0.82% Brookfield Renewable Partners 2.37% 0.46% 0.18%

Summary

Talen Energy beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

