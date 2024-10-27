MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives $137.75 Average PT from Brokerages

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

MYRG opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.09. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $181.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in MYR Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

