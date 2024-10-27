Head to Head Contrast: SMC Entertainment (SMCE) & Its Peers

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SMC Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMC Entertainment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A -$1.56 million -0.15 SMC Entertainment Competitors $1.23 billion $8.07 million -0.10

SMC Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment. SMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A -8.75% -235.79% SMC Entertainment Competitors -149.15% -1,892.16% -8.35%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares SMC Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SMC Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC Entertainment Competitors 797 4258 5731 125 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 17.73%. Given SMC Entertainment’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SMC Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SMC Entertainment competitors beat SMC Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

