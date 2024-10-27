Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$192.11 Average PT from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$192.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KXS. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KXS

Kinaxis Trading Down 1.4 %

Kinaxis stock opened at C$157.05 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$172.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 157.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$154.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kinaxis

In related news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total value of C$495,720.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,909.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other news, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total transaction of C$495,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,909.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total transaction of C$104,841.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,284.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $1,268,146. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.