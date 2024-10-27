Head-To-Head Comparison: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) vs. Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Assure and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Assure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pro-Dex has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Assure.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $149,000.00 0.44 -$26.08 million N/A N/A Pro-Dex $53.84 million 1.79 $2.13 million $0.62 46.89

This table compares Assure and Pro-Dex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Assure.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -25,178.32% N/A -249.78% Pro-Dex 3.95% 6.82% 4.17%

Volatility & Risk

Assure has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Assure on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

(Get Free Report)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.