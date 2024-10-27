Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives $39.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Flex has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $904,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 39.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Flex by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

