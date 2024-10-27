Analysts Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT at $2.50

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRLBF. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $795.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.86. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $184.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

